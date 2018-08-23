Tragic reason gentle teen took his life
HUNDREDS of people attended the funeral of northern beaches teenager Angus Prior, who was described as gentle and goofy with luscious locks and a cheeky smile.
The 18-year-old apprentice landscaper from Warriewood - in Sydney's northern beaches - took his own life on August 11.
He had been struggling to deal with the death of his best friend Oscar Valentin, also known as OJ, who died in a car accident in Mudgee in April.
On every seat there was a card from Avalon Youth Hub with a phone number for anyone who needed support in the wake of Mr Prior's death.
NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES
Among the mourners were father Geoff, mum Judi, both 55, and sister Hayley, 23, as well as former pupils of Pittwater High, Mater Maria and Mona Vale Public School, where Mr Prior previously attended and representatives of Newport Rugby Club, where he played for many years.
Manly Sea Eagles Jake and Tom Trbojevic were also among the congregation, as they knew
Mr Prior who was friends of their youngest brother.
Family and friends at Pittwater Uniting Church heard how Mr Prior's death was a "moment of madness" that had "brought such sadness", according to family friend Bruce Wilson, who gave the eulogy, along with Bob Jamieson.
Pastor and family friend Paul Bucknell said Mr Prior's father had told him "Angus would have regretted that moment".
"It was a permanent solution to a temporary problem," he said.
Mr Prior's father paid tribute to his only son by telling funny stories about what the pair got up to through their joint love of football and skiing. He also described how his son loved skating at Mona Vale Skate Park.
He added that his son was a "typical Aussie male who would never ask for your help".
"He will be forever young, 18 forever," he said.
"Rock on Angus. It was the best 18 years of our lives."
A letter written to Mr Prior by his mum Judi was read to the congregation by Mr Jamieson.
"You grew up to be such as soft, sensitive, caring child," she wrote.
She described how when he was younger they would lie on her bed and look though food magazines planning meals for the week ahead and that he was particularly concerned about what they would be having for dessert.
She also wrote how the last few months had been hard for him since Mr Valentin's death.
"Angus, I know the past few months have been so very hard for you and it broke my heart to see you hurting so much," she wrote.
"I think I can safely say Angus you have been the best son I could have ever have hoped for.
"I will always remember your cheeky smile.
"I will always love you and hold you close to my heart.
"Bye my darling, stay young forever, love mum."
His sister Hayley, 23, also gave a tearful tribute to her little brother "with luscious locks".
"I can still remember when you were born, I was so excited to have a baby brother," she said.
"You were beautiful, loving, gentle and caring - a goofy young boy."
His friend Angus Williams said following Mr Valentin's death, he and Mr Prior had spent hours together trying to comfort one another.
"Angus and Oscar shared the same positive attitude," he said.
"If you are struggling talk to someone because it saves lives."
Avalon Youth Hub has a team of counsellors. Call 0487 936 875 or email help@avalonyouthhub.org.au.
Lifeline also has trained counsellors 13 11 14.