Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

        Premium Content ‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

        Business Expanding the offerings of Bowen TAFE has been labelled a key way to boost the region’s economy.

        Full list: Specialist workers exempt from border closure

        Premium Content Full list: Specialist workers exempt from border closure

        Health Only a ‘very small number’ of FIFO workers will be classified

        New Whitsundays business to join war against waste

        Premium Content New Whitsundays business to join war against waste

        Business The call is out for franchisees to take on a wholefoods venture.

        Worker camp court case linked to Glenden viability

        Premium Content Worker camp court case linked to Glenden viability

        News While Glenden increasingly resembles a ghost town, a nearby coal mine says it...