Hundreds expected at memorial to remember tragic deaths

WITH Saturday's celebrations of 100 years of mining fast looming, many could be forgiven for forgetting the tragedy that can often come with the industry.

Whilst revellers enjoy the Saturday activities, for those in the Collinsville region, this Sunday will mark the anniversary of one of the town's darkest days.

October 13 is a day that's been etched into history for the small mining town after a 1954 outburst took the lives of seven mine workers.

The tragedy came about after miners accidentally pierced a pocket of CO2 while underground, causing those in the vicinity to die of consumption.

A memorial event is held every year on the now historic day to not only remember the lives of the seven men but all of the 26 miners who have lost their lives in mines in the region.

President of the Collinsville Coalface Experience Brett Murphy said the incident had a huge impact on not just the town, but the entire northern region.

"When these seven men died, the miners didn't just lose their mates, they lost their family," he said.

"When you're underground everyone is like family. You look after each other and everyone watches each others back."

"These miners had to then suffer and bring their mates back up for their families. It was a shock to everyone."

Mr Murphy said the impact was demonstrated by the miners who refused to talk openly about what they had experienced.

He said only now were they able to piece together a picture of what exactly happened on the day by going through old police, mining and investigation records.

"My grandad was down there, and they never talked about what they saw. It was too hard," Mr Murphy said.

"You'll see that at the memorial event. The emotion is still very raw and overpowering for many."

This years memorial is expected to be one of the largest held as people travel from around the country to celebrate the 100-year celebration.

The event also regularly sees busloads of miners from outside of the region come to pay their respects.

The ceremony will see 26 lanterns brought out of the tunnel mouth, each representing one of the miners tragically killed while working and passed to family to place at the miners statue.

At the same time a row of 26 pit lamps that are on helmets shining bright will be turned off one at a time as the names are read out.

"It's a big deal to the Collinsville people, and not just for those with a history in coal mining," Mr Murphy said.

"There's a lot of people who will be from out of town, or who have made a special trip because of the 100 years, so this year will be particularly touching.

"It's a truly moving day but afterwards it's also a great opportunity to catch up with long-time friends for a drink and a walk down memory lane.

"The Coalface Experience will also be open to the public for free all day so everyone can go through."

The service commences at 5pm in front of the Memorial Garden, with attendees invited to the Collinsville Workers Club afterwards.