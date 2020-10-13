Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parenting

Hundreds of childcare centres not up to standard

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

More than 350 Queensland childcare centres do not meet the national quality standards.

According to the ratings released through the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority, 368 Queensland child care and kindergartens do not meet the national quality standards.

 

 

 

Those centres are all categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

As on October, no Queensland centres fall into the lowest category - "Significant Improvement Required".

Despite the hundreds of centres that do not meet the national standards, some have not been inspected for years.

 

 

 

Two kindergartens on the remote Moa Island run through the Tagai State College and have not been inspected since 2013 despite being categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

Three centres, including another Tagai State College kindergarten on Mabuiag Island as well as, C & K Mossman Community Kindergarten in Mossman, and Hamilton House Early Childhood Centre in Hamilton have not been inspected since 2014.

 

 

 

Originally published as Hundreds of child cares not up to standard

More Stories

below standard childcare childcare centres editors picks parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...