Hundreds of dogs and puppies found in alleged puppy farm raids

HUNDREDS of dogs and puppies have been found following simultaneous raids at four Brisbane properties in what the RSPCA has described as a large-scale puppy farm operation.

In video footage released today by the RSPCA, dogs and puppies of various breeds can be seen in multiple kennels.

Daniel Young, RSPCA Chief Inspector, said 78 dogs and puppies were seized Tuesday after inspectors executed warrants simultaneously at four properties in the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane, following a number of complaints.

Gracie the Boston terrier was one of the dogs and puppies seized by RSPCA Inspectors and taken for veterinary treatment. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

One of the dogs seized in the RSPCA's puppy farm raid receives vet care. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

"The properties were all on the same road, next to each other," he said.

Mr Young said the dogs and puppies were being kept on the four properties for breeding and selling purposes.

A written statement from the RSPCA said the farms appeared to be connected.

"The occupants of the properties appear to be involved in a large scale intensive breeding operation in conjunction with one another," the statement said.

Mr Young said numerous welfare concerns were identified with many of the dogs.

Some of the concerns included untreated medical conditions, confined or inappropriate conditions without adequate socialisation, enrichment and exercise.

A scared dachshund and her puppies found at the puppy farm raid. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

The ribs can be seen on one Boston terrier, named Gracie, featured in the footage and being attended to by an RSPCA employee, while other dogs appear to have skin or eye conditions.

The multiple breeds depicted in the video include French bulldogs, dachshunds, golden retrievers, a Corgi, an English Springer Spaniel and "designer breeds" such as groodles, or golden retrievers crossed with poodles.

The RSPCA inspectors said the operation was in response to a "long history of complaints" about the welfare of the dogs belonging to registered breeders.

"The breeders are known to one another," the RSPCA inspectors said.

Any of the dogs and puppies seized were taken for veterinary assessment.

More to come.