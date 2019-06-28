Hundreds of litres of fuel allegedly pinched from work site

Police are searching for thieves who stole up to 300 litres of fuel from a 16-tonne heavy vehicle in work site in Collinsville.

Police believe the thief - or thieves - targeted the Old Collinsville Road work site sometime last weekend, between 1pm on Friday, June 21 and 7.30 am on Monday, June 24.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said police investigated the scene and found the vehicle's petrol cap had been interfered with, allowing the offenders to steal up to 300 litres of diesel fuel.

"The towing pin has also been removed from the vehicle,” Snr Cnst Smith said.

Police said no entry was gained into the vehicle itself and nothing else was stolen or damaged.

They are encouraging anyone who may have information that could assist investigators to contact police as soon as possible.

