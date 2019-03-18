Serious offenders failing to check in

Hundreds of serious reportable offenders have breached their reporting obligations under Queensland’s Child Protect Act. Picture: Bill Hearne

Hundreds of serious reportable offenders have breached their reporting obligations under Queensland’s Child Protect Act. Picture: Bill Hearne

HUNDREDS of serious offenders have been caught out breaching their reporting obligations under Queensland's Child Protection Act, prompting authorities to slap many of them with fines.

The State Opposition has seized on the numbers, calling on the Government to commit more resources to force offenders, including child-sex offenders, to meet their reporting obligations.

The new figures show nearly 500 reportable offenders who fall under the Child Protection Act breached their reporting obligations in 2018, up about 18 per cent from the previous year.

Although this was down from the 655 offenders who failed to meet their reporting conditions in 2015, Opposition police spokesman Trevor Watts said the current level of breaches was still a concern.

"The substantial number of breaches shows Labor's self-reporting or 'honour system model' isn't working, and highlights the need for more GPS trackers," he said.

"Only Labor's out-of-touch Police Minister would think almost 500 breaches is good news."

Last year's breaches led to 299 offenders being hit with fines, while there were 285 in 2017.

This was down substantially though from the 475 fines that were issued to offenders in 2016.

The Government was yesterday unable to confirm what any of the reporting obligation breaches related to or if any of the offenders had been returned to prison.

A spokeswoman for Police Minister Mark Ryan touted recent laws the Government had introduced, which meant child-sex offenders would continue to be monitored for life even after their supervision order had expired.

"We already have the strongest laws in the nation to protect the community from child sex offenders and we've now made these tough laws even tougher," she said.

"Any breaches of these laws means offenders can face another five years in jail.

"And we've backed our tough laws with a $25 million funding boost for police surveillance and enforcement."

None of the offenders was caught tampering with a tracking device.