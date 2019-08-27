Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied Editorial TAFE SA sign
Supplied Editorial TAFE SA sign
News

Hundreds of teachers to strike across state

Domanii Cameron
by
27th Aug 2019 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 700 TAFE teachers will strike for 24 hours tomorrow amid ongoing enterprise bargaining negotiations.

It's the second time in a matter of weeks the teachers, who are Queensland Teachers' Union members, have chosen to strike after they stopped work for two hours on July 30.

Negotiations between the powerful union and the State Government began in March with progress having been made, however President Kevin Bates said they were still pushing for comparable salaries between TAFE teachers and tutors interstate.

He also said measures were needed to address gender employment inequity.

"In TAFE, we're in a much worse position in that tutor salaries begin significantly lower than their interstate colleagues, they end basically where all the other state and territories begin," he said.

Mr Bates said the highest teacher salary in Australia was $145,000 compared to Queensland's $99,000.

He said TAFE's funding policy had maintained a 100 per cent contestable setting, which has seen TAFE drop to a 35 per cent market share.

This is down from more than 70 per cent a decade ago.

QTU members will rally outside Parliament House tomorrow.

"We're looking forward to the Government making a new offer," Mr Bates said.

TAFE Queensland has been contacted for comment.

 

Queensland Teachers’ Union president Kevin Bates
Queensland Teachers’ Union president Kevin Bates

More Stories

editors picks tafe tafe queensland teacher strike

Top Stories

    Young sailing sensation takes on Europe

    premium_icon Young sailing sensation takes on Europe

    Sport "There were no bad sailors in the fleet and you're racing right beside the other competitors which made a big difference.”

    Animal cruelty: Teens behind sickening possum attack

    premium_icon Animal cruelty: Teens behind sickening possum attack

    Crime Magistrate: 'What's to be gained in imposing pain on an animal?'

    Ridiculous amount it costs to ride anti-Adani bus

    premium_icon Ridiculous amount it costs to ride anti-Adani bus

    Environment This tour bus is unlikely to be popular with the locals

    Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

    premium_icon Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

    Offbeat Find out why this local couple is riding 2200km on a postie bike.