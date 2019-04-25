Hundreds pay their respects on Anzac Day

Veterans at the Anzac Day dawn service at Cannonvale.

Veterans at the Anzac Day dawn service at Cannonvale. Monique Preston

HUNDREDS turned out for Anzac Day services in Cannonvale and Airlie Beach to remember those who have fought for their country.

Ex-servicemen and women proudly wore their medals at the dawn service at the Cannonvale Cenotaph.

They were joined by adults and children to pay their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in war .

Flight Lieutenant Brendan Wethery addressed hundreds who had turned out for the dawn ceremony and said the battle at Gallipoli was not just a military battle.

"It's the first major battle we fought as a nation," he said.

"It started the conscience of a nation."

Flt-Lt Wethery saluted the courage of those who had fought for their country, as well as their families who stayed behind.

He also paid tribute to those who were prisoners of war and/or wounded.

"Above all we think of those who died," he said.

It was lone piper Mick Patullo's 50th year taking part in either the Cannonvale or Proserpine Anzac Day services.

"I just thought it was my duty to do it," Mr Patullo said.

Now, it is something he enjoys doing.

"This is my chance to give back to the community," he said.

Later in the morning, hundreds gathered in Airlie Beach for the Anzac Day march and commemoration service.

There was a late venue change to a make-shift memorial at the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark due to the recent rain.

A flypast by a Huey helicopter, which was on active duty during the Vietnam War, was one of the highlights of the service. The aircraft later landed nearby for attendees to take a closer look.

After the ceremony the wreaths were moved to the Reef Gateway Hotel where the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL sub-branch clubrooms are.