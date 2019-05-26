Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Hundreds stage die-in at Qld Museum

by Natalie Bochenski
26th May 2019 3:40 PM

Environmental activists, many dressed as endangered animals, have staged a "die-in" at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane.

The protests, which have also taken place in Sydney and Melbourne in recent days, see activists lie down en masse to symbolise impending cataclysmic extinction events that unimpeded climate change will cause.

The 250 activists spent 15 minutes lying in silence on the floor of the museum's dinosaur exhibit, near the fossilised remains and recreations of Queensland's Muttaburrasaurus and other species, before taking the protest to the famous Whale Mall outside.

More Stories

climate change environment queensland museum

Top Stories

    Man stripped of licence after trifecta of driving offences

    premium_icon Man stripped of licence after trifecta of driving offences

    Crime A man with methamphetamine in his system, who got behind the wheel of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, told the court he was lost for words.

    A great history of last drinks

    A great history of last drinks

    News Celebrating Airlie Beach Hotel's rich history.

    Annual charity ball to help rescue service continue to fly

    Annual charity ball to help rescue service continue to fly

    Whats On Bowen gearing up for Mayor's Annual Charity Ball

    Mobile dental clinic to keep Collinsville smiling

    premium_icon Mobile dental clinic to keep Collinsville smiling

    News Service to ensure those pearly whites are even brighter.