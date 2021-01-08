Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Staff and customers at a Hungry Jack’s in the northeastern suburbs felt their throats burning after breathing something similar to pepper spray last night.
Crime

Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

by Caleb Bond
8th Jan 2021 9:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fast food restaurant in Adelaide's northeast had to be evacuated on Thursday night after staff and customers were affected by an "unknown substance".

Diners and workers at Ridgehaven Hungry Jacks started coughing and experiencing burning throats just after 8pm.

Some had to be treated by paramedics - but no one was harmed.

The MFS hazmat team was sent to the restaurant for what was originally suspected to be a gas leak.

Police were also called out.

After the gas leak was discounted by the MFS, further investigations found the allergic reactions had been caused by a substance similar to pepper spray.

It is not known how the incident happened.

Police are appealing for information from anyone with knowledge of what happened.

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Hungry Jacks evacuated after chemical attack

crime hungry jacks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

        Premium Content Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

        Motoring Drivers in regions like Mackay and the Whitsundays are getting a good deal on petrol compared to the southeast.

        Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

        Premium Content Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

        Community An installation that will light up the Great Barrier Reef Festival has been given a...

        Heavy rain, flooding forces shut popular forest, 4WD track

        Premium Content Heavy rain, flooding forces shut popular forest, 4WD track

        News Imogen forces forest between Mackay and the Whitsundays to close until further...

        Top tips for priming fishing gear before barra season

        Premium Content Top tips for priming fishing gear before barra season

        Fishing How you can fix and keep rods, reels in good nick for just a few dollars plus...