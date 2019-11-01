Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hunt for illegal fishers after dead animals found in nets

by Thomas Chamberlin
1st Nov 2019 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DOZENS of dead turtles, lizards, fish and an eagle have been found in illegal fishing nets in the Logan River, with Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol launching an investigation.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said four nets were found in the river at Jimboomba.

"As many as 120 turtles, a water dragon, freshwater bullrouts and Australian bass were found dead in these nets," he said.

"Most of these creatures were decomposing, suggesting these nets have been there for some time.

“Those found responsible for putting these types of nets in the river could face fines of up to $131,000.”
“Those found responsible for putting these types of nets in the river could face fines of up to $131,000.”

"Officers even found a White-bellied sea eagle that had somehow got caught in these nets and unfortunately perished.

"Fortunately our QBFP officers managed to free two turtles that were still alive.

"I am appalled and sickened by these wanton acts of destruction because they cause great damage to local native wildlife populations as well as fish stocks."

Many freshwater turtle have been found in nets. Picture: Anne Wilkinson
Many freshwater turtle have been found in nets. Picture: Anne Wilkinson

Mr Furner said an investigation had been launched and the types of nets were not allowed in freshwater.

"Those found responsible for putting these types of nets in the river could face fines of up to $131,000," he said.

"I would like to thank members of the public who reported these nets using our Fishwatch hotline.

"Queensland's native wildlife and fisheries resources are owned by the community and everyone is responsible for ensuring they're managed and fished sustainably for future generations."

An recovering Sea Eagle at the RSPCA. Picture: Jono Searle.
An recovering Sea Eagle at the RSPCA. Picture: Jono Searle.

More Stories

animals crime editors picks fishing police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

        premium_icon Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

        Sport 'We're the team to beat so you know everyone is going to be coming out hard': Squad's defence continues to build ahead of 2020 season.

        • 1st Nov 2019 2:24 PM
        'I found out what marine rubbish was doing, I was mortified'

        premium_icon 'I found out what marine rubbish was doing, I was mortified'

        Environment Eco Barge Clean Seas is saving our precious turtles.

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health Aged care a ‘sad and shocking system’ that diminishes Australia

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Watchdog’s warning amid flood of local council complaints