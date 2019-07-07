Hunt: I can’t think about Cam Smith

Ben Hunt has tried hard to take on board the lessons learned from a torrid Game 2 - but Queensland's halfback-turned-hooker won't be talking to the Maroons' greatest No.9 for advice. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO READ MORE.

Queensland's halfback-turned-hooker sought the ear of Maroons legend Cameron Smith ahead of his maiden appearance in the No.9 jersey and impressed in last month's series opener.

Hunt also spoke with Smith before Game II but the Dragons star hasn't reached out to the 42-game Maroon as the squad prepares to fly out.

Ahead of Queensland's final training session in Brisbane, Hunt said he was just focused on improving his game.

Hunt knows he has to do more than in Game 2. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"The way I approach playing hooker, I like to keep things pretty simple and worry about what I can do, not what Cam Smith did for the team or what he brings," Hunt said.

"It's more about what I can offer."

Hunt has been solid at dummy half and tops the series table with 97 tackles but the attacking gulf between him and Damien Cook was a key factor in Queensland's Game Two loss.

The 29-year-old managed just four runs for 17m from the ruck base at Optus Stadium while Cook's 91m haul laid the platform for a comprehensive NSW win.

There is plenty of space for the new No.9 to make his mark. Image: Adam Head

Hunt is eager to make amends at ANZ Stadium and knows he needs to be proactive in attack if the Maroons are to pull off the ultimate Origin heist.

"I wanted to build on Game One and I don't think I did that, I think I kind of took a step back," Hunt said.

"It's more about making my opportunities for this game not just waiting for them to come.

"I've got to get out there and create something because if you sit back and wait, the game's just going to pass you by."

Queensland will be hoping all the training pays off. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

The former Bronco said Queensland learned from the disruptions leading into Game Two and was confident of avoiding a repeat performance by putting in hard yards on the training paddock

"It's been a lot more intense than the last one," Hunt said of the Maroon's Game Three camp.

"There were probably a few things that happened in the last camp that we didn't get stuck into enough and we're not missing anything this time.

"We're getting stuck in, doing what we need to do and really ripping in to training."