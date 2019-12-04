HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

JETSTAR has dropped its huge Christmas sale on flights.

SAVVY travellers can snap up a bargain as Jetstar drops a huge Christmas sale on domestic and international flights.

If Hawaii is a must on your travel list, Jetstar is offering flights from Sydney and Melbourne priced from just $189 – with return fares from $119.

Why not spoil yourself with a window seat to Oahu.

Mackay residents planning a trip to Brisbane in the first half of next year can save with flights going from $59 one way.

And for anyone flying out of Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine – fares are from $49 to Brisbane, from $75 to Sydney and from $119 to Melbourne.

You can also fly Cairns to Bali from $169 or Tokyo from $199.

The sale also includes Brisbane to Hobart from $85, Brisbane to Thailand from $319 and Melbourne to Christchurch from $135.

Conditions do apply.

Sales ends at midnight on Monday, December 9 unless sold out prior.

Visit jetstar.com for more details.