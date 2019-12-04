HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale
SAVVY travellers can snap up a bargain as Jetstar drops a huge Christmas sale on domestic and international flights.
If Hawaii is a must on your travel list, Jetstar is offering flights from Sydney and Melbourne priced from just $189 – with return fares from $119.
Why not spoil yourself with a window seat to Oahu.
Mackay residents planning a trip to Brisbane in the first half of next year can save with flights going from $59 one way.
And for anyone flying out of Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine – fares are from $49 to Brisbane, from $75 to Sydney and from $119 to Melbourne.
You can also fly Cairns to Bali from $169 or Tokyo from $199.
The sale also includes Brisbane to Hobart from $85, Brisbane to Thailand from $319 and Melbourne to Christchurch from $135.
Conditions do apply.
Sales ends at midnight on Monday, December 9 unless sold out prior.
