‘Hurting like everyone’: Broncos boss faces fan outrage

Broncos chief executive Paul White has confirmed a full review of the club's football operations will take place in the wake of Brisbane's humiliating 58-0 season-ending finals loss to Parramatta on Sunday.

As Broncos players drowned their sorrows at a Mad Monday gathering away from their $27 million high-performance centre, White was back to work promising to put the culture of the richest club in the NRL under the microscope.

The Broncos have been rocked by a social-media backlash, with scores of fans blasting the club and some long-time members even calling Brisbane's front office to express their fury at the biggest loss in their 31-year history.

White, Brisbane's chief executive for the past nine years, said he would not allow the club to stagnate, and has vowed to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the Broncos' first premiership since 2006.

White has lead Brisbane for eight years. Picture by Annette Dew.

"We are enormously disappointed with that result, but from here we will do a review and come back stronger in 2020," White said via a personal video message to Brisbane's 30,000-plus members on the club's website.

"I know our fans will be feeling a lot of pain, they support our club wonderfully well and that support is proud support.

"They will be hurting like everyone at our club.

"Sport is an emotional game and the our fans, members and sponsors have a connection to our club that is really on an emotional basis, so I get that there will be a lot of hurt out there and we are feeling it here."

Coach Anthony Seibold has told players to report to the club on Wednesday, when the entire squad will hold a post-mortem of the embarrassing capitulation to the Eels.

Brisbane were humiliated by Parramatta. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

As part of the club's review, White, Seibold and football-operations chief Peter Nolan are set to probe training structures, the composition of their 2020 roster and the level of funds in the salary cap to explore recruiting players on the open market.

"It will be up to the coaching staff and players to review the year," White said. "It will happen over the next couple of weeks.

"Once we have all that information at hand it will be give us a position from which to make decisions about not only next year but beyond next year."

White insists he is not trying to sugar-coat the gravity of the Parramatta mauling which extended the longest premiership drought in Broncos history to 13 years.

"No-one here is trying to rose-colour that result," he said.

Brisbane players were put to the shame in their finals loss. AAP Image/Joel Carrett.

"We are enormously disappointed and we understand how much our members and supporters are hurting.

"But we are back at work doing our job and that's what their expectation should be, it's not about me as an individual, we're as strong as our collective here at this club.

"We'll take our medicine from this day, we'll learn from it and take the hard lessons.

"There were promising things that occurred in 2019, certainly the debut and emergence of some of that young playing group, they are part of the immediate future of this club.

"But it's a matter of reviewing what's at hand and our last result was 80 minutes of football which wasn't good enough and we need to take the lessons from that."