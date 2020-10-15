Menu
The father and half-sister of the victim at the scene in Wentworthville. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
News

Husband missing after woman found dead

by Melissa Iaria
15th Oct 2020 5:21 AM

A woman found dead at a unit in western Sydney on Wednesday morning was assaulted as police appeal for her husband to come forward.

Police were called shortly before 3am yesterday when the body of 23-year-old Sabah Hafiz was found in a unit on Lane St, Hurstville which Ms Hafiz shared with her husband, 24-year-old Adam Cureton.

Police hold concerns for the man's welfare and want anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Police and paramedics had responded to the Lane St unit after reports a woman had been injured.

"There is evidence the woman was assaulted, however a post mortem would need to determine the manner of death," Detective Acting Superintendent Simon Glasser told reporters.

"We're unsure of any weapon being used."

The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Hafiz had set up an online profile to explore modelling opportunities and said she "enjoyed being spontaneous".

"I'm trying to get experience in this field and if I do get paid, that's great too. It's something I never thought about doing, but I do enjoy being spontaneous and trying new hobbies from time to time so yeah, really keen to do this," she wrote.

 

Sabah Hafiz, 23, was found dead inside the Wentworthville unit she shared with her partner.
A unit complex is roped off after the woman’s death. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Detective Acting Superintendent Glasser said it was a "tragic outcome".

"We're taking it extremely seriously and we've established a strike force to investigate the circumstances," he said.

The man police want to speak to is 24 and described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Local detectives, assisted by the homicide squad, are investigating the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Forensic services at the unit in Wentworthville. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Forensic teams analysed the scene of the death today. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
