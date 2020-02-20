Hydro-electric plant a ‘game-changer’ for region

PROMISE: Member for Dawson George Christensen, Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman Paul McLaughlin and Deputy Leader of the Nationals in the Senate Matthew Canavan discussed the Urannah Dam project in Bowen last year. Photo: Monique Preston

A PROPOSED hydro-electric plant that would be part of the Urannah Water Scheme has the potential to push electricity prices down and ensure water security in the wider Whitsunday region.

The Federal Government announced $2 million in funding to investigate a new pumped hydro-electric plant under the $10 million Supporting Reliable Energy Infrastructure program earlier this month.

The funding will be used to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a 1.5-gigawatt pumped hydro-electric plant that would be located between Collinsville, Proserpine and Mackay.

According to the chairman of Bowen Collinsville Enterprise Paul McLaughlan, the pre-feasibility study for a proposed plant would help bring the project to a “shovel ready” point.

“We’ve got a road map over the next 18 months to get whole program ready and there’s four parts to that: the actual damn, irrigation of the land, interconnecting pipelines and the pumped hydro facility,” he said.

“The $2 million will assist with detailed design and final business and approvals.”

The proposed hydro-electric plant would work in a similar way to the Snowy Hydro 2.0 project in Kosciuszko National Park.

Mr McLaughlan said the proposed plant would produce electricity during high-peak times in the evening when solar power was not feasible and electricity prices were typically more expensive.

“When we’ve got cheap electricity during the day if there’s a whole heap of solar … we can buy that electricity, use it to run big pumps and pump water up the hill to holding dams on top of a reservoir,” he said.

“At night-time when (the) sun goes down and everyone starts using electricity the price will go up, and you can turn around and run all that water down the hill and generate electricity.

“Wind energy generates when it’s windy and solar energy generates when the sun (is) out, and pumped hydro gives the ability to have excess energy during the day and then let them flow back down through turbines at night.”

“The bottom line is, any extra electricity that’s pumped into the grid into North Queensland is going to have the ability to drive electricity prices down.”

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the proposed plant as well as the Urannah Dam project itself had the potential to transform the region.

“This is just one of the many benefits of the Urannah Dam Project that the Morrison Liberal National Government provided $10 million of funding towards last year,” he said.

“Urannah Dam’s capacity of 1.5 million megalitres means it has the potential to open up at least 20,000 hectares of high value agricultural land, support regional communities like Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine and also provide water for mining.

“I’ve been informed that if hydropower was incorporated into the project, the generated energy could be 1.8 times larger than the energy required for the pumps.

“If that is correct, it’s just one more bonus from what will be a transformational project for the region.”

Mr McLaughlan agreed that the project could be a “game-changer” and provide more reliable electricity and water supply to the Whitsunday region.

“The location means there’ll be less transmission losses, which is a saving, but it’s also going to smooth out peaks and troughs, which means that it will have an overall effect on the national energy market,” he said.

“It is then going to create a more stable supply, which will help drive electricity prices down as well.

“It’s a great project for the greater Whitsunday region because of water security and it’s a great project for Queensland and North Queensland because it gives a good reliable water and electricity supply.

“It’s ticking all the boxes.”

Mr McLaughlan said he was confident the pre-feasibility study would enable to proposed hydro-electric plant to go ahead and did not believe the project would encounter any “showstoppers”.

“We have another 12 months of work ahead of us at the moment to finalise the design and to compete a detailed business case, and also to do environmental impact studies and go through the approval studies,” he said.

Construction of the Urannah Dam would then take two to three years with the hydro-electric plant the last step in the completion of the project.

Proserpine Chamber of Commerce president Bob Bogie hoped the proposed plant would go ahead and provide more jobs in the wide Whitsunday region.

“The Proserpine Chamber of Commerce supports the project provided it produces more affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity,” he said.

“We would encourage government, both state and federal, to consider commitment at this stage with a successful outcome and a feasible study.

“It would also be good to see a project for North Queensland creating more jobs.”