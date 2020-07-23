Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a search warrant on Tuesday. File Photo.
Police found a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a search warrant on Tuesday. File Photo.
Crime

Hydroponic cannabis set-up found during police raid

Holly Cormack
23rd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE charges have been made in three days this week, keeping our local officers on their toes.

Police have allegedly located a hydroponic set-up for growing cannabis plants and drug utensils at a Kingaroy address this week.

During a search warrant of the address on Tuesday, officers allege to have located the set-up, which had three small cannabis plants growing in it, as well as drug utensils.

The 49-year-old was charged with allegedly producing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

Police started the week with a search warrant at a Crawford road residence, allegedly locating a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

The 28-year-old Crawford man will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates on August 31 for alleged possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Yesterday morning (July 22), officers intercepted a Holden sedan on Fisher street.

The 26-year-old Kingaroy man was known to police to be disqualified from driving.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court for allegedly driving while disqualified and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

The vehicle has been immobilised for seven days.

cannabis hydroponic drug system kingaroy police police briefs
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPENSIVE PEST: Pigs cost Whitsundays $12M every year

        premium_icon EXPENSIVE PEST: Pigs cost Whitsundays $12M every year

        News The financial damage could be even higher according to a cane farmer who says the animals are devastating crops.

        Baby to join ice trafficking mother in jail

        premium_icon Baby to join ice trafficking mother in jail

        Crime Judge’s harsh words: ‘It’s part of the price she paid getting involved in...

        Report card: Improvement in our waterway health

        premium_icon Report card: Improvement in our waterway health

        Environment The results are in for 18 waterways in Mackay Isaac Whitsunday.

        Mackay Touch dynasty in the ‘Bis’ of having fun

        premium_icon Mackay Touch dynasty in the ‘Bis’ of having fun

        Sport The Buchanans are fast building their own powerhouse touch football roster and...