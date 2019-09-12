Hydroponic marijuana set-up found behind false wall in shed

The court heart it was the man's "first time dabbling in this sort of activity”.

A MAN caught growing marijuana using a hydroponic set-up at a Bowen home has been given a good behaviour bond.

James Thomas Beeston, 21, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, and possessing utensils that had been used.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police searched a Bowen property on August 9 at 11.20am.

Beeston was overseas at the time but police got his mother - who lived at the house - to be present during the search.

The court was told police found two marijuana plants growing in pots in the backyard, as well as five plants in pots and a hydroponic set-up, including lights, in the shed.

Police also found 2g of dried marijuana buds, a grinder and two smoking utensils in the shed, Sgt Myors said.

Beeston's solicitor Leah McDonnell said her client lived in Mackay during the week while he was working there, but returned home to Bowen on weekends.

She said Beeston set up the hydroponics area because he was absent for a week at a time.

Miss McDonnell told the court this was Beeston's "first time dabbling in this sort of activity” and said he had no criminal record.

She also said Beeston's mother had been "horrified” at her son's actions and did not know the hydroponics set-up was there as it was behind a false wall.

His mother had come down hard on him since the charges were laid, Miss O'Donnell said.

In sentencing Beeston to a nine-month good behaviour bond, with a $600 recognisance, Magistrate James Morton said Beeston was "a fool”.

"You're 21 years of age. You haven't developed any brains yet,” Mr Morton said.

"You left her (your mother) at home with this material at her house.”

No conviction was recorded by the court.