Sydney coach confident despite injury setback

Steve Corica says he has the players to step up in the absence of Trent Buhagiar.

STEVE Corica is exploring his options after losing Trent Buhagiar to a serious knee injury, but the Sydney FC coach is confident in his squad depth if he doesn't manage to bring in a new signing.

Buhagiar has been ruled out for several months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament; a huge blow for him and the club after a promising preseason from the 20-year-old.

The Sky Blues do have room for another foreign player if Corica decides he needs to dip into the market.

"It's just happened, so we've started to have a little look around and see what's available," Coroca said at Sydney's season launch on Wednesday.

"But there's a lot of depth in this squad and I believe in the boys and the staff.

"I'm gutted for Trent. He's been a new signing and he's been great in preseason, it's just one of those things - unlucky in training."

Trent Buhagiar celebrates scoring in the FFA Cup semi-final against the Wanderers.

Corica does have options in Alex Brosque, whom he says would be able to start, while he also expects Charles Lokolingoy to step up.

New recruit Daniel de Silva is another option who adds depth, but he won't feature for Sydney in their opening match of the season against Adelaide United on Friday night.

Corica says he's excited for the season to finally begin, his first as head coach, and is confident of another successful campaign for the club after an impressive preseason.

"The squad builds confidence," he said.

"We've played 12 games in preseason, 10 wins and two draws, so I believe in the boys and I believe in the new boys that have come in. They've fitted in really nicely, settled in well and there are no excuses.

"We know all the other teams will be hunting us down, it's up to us to be better".