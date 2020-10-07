‘I believe you’: Three words helping victims seek help

Whitsunday Counselling and Support counsellor Charlotte Jones said Sexual Violence Awareness Month was an important time to raise community awareness and promote support avenues. Picture: Laura Thomas

Whitsunday Counselling and Support counsellor Charlotte Jones said Sexual Violence Awareness Month was an important time to raise community awareness and promote support avenues. Picture: Laura Thomas

FOR people affected by sexual violence, three words can make a world of difference.

That’s why Whitsunday Counselling and Support is spreading the message of ‘I believe you’ as part of Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

The October campaign is taking place across Queensland in a bid to raise community awareness about sexual violence and the support available to people.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ 2016 Personal Safety Survey found one in five women and one in 20 men had been sexually assaulted or threatened since the age of 15.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support counsellor Charlotte Jones said destigmatising conversations around sexual violence could go a long way in reducing this number.

“The more we raise awareness about it, the more people will feel comfortable about it and come forward and talk about it,” she said.

“They may be victims or know someone that’s a victim who has never spoken up.

“We’ve got backpackers, we’ve got people working on the farms in Bowen, a lot of sexual violence happens and it’s just not spoken about.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support CEO Ron Petterson, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Angie Kelly, Whitsunday Counselling and Support president Sarah Smith, LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the candlelight ceremony. Picture: Supplied

“Nowadays, we need to make people feel believed because 20, 30, 40 years ago if people said they had been the victim of a sexual abuse, they often weren’t believed.

“Just having that ‘we believe you’ message, no matter what, will hopefully make people more likely to come forward.”

Ms Jones said many victims of sexual violence may not realise what happened to them was wrong or the range of help available.

“People generally think ‘Well, that’s her husband so he can do what he wants’,” she said.

“But he can’t, that’s still sexual abuse.”

The team at Whitsunday Counselling and Support is encouraging people to wear teal ribbons toenhance the visibility of the cause and start conversations around sexual violence awareness.

They also held a candlelight ceremony in solidarity with those affected by sexual violence and to send a clear message that sexual violence of any kind would not be tolerated in the community.

Posters on the back of public toilet doors with information on how to seek help have also been stuck up across the region.

Ms Jones said the more conversations the community had, the more it would help someone feel comfortable reaching out for help.

“Having people aware of that, means people can reach out. That’s our hope,” she said.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support can be phoned on 4946 2999.

DVConnect, the 24-hour Domestic Violence Helpline, can be phoned on 1800 811 811.

Lifeline can be phoned on 13 11 14.