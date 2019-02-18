I came, I saw, I toga'd

TIME TO TOGA! (Back, from left) Michelle Kach, Dewi Hughes, Julie Adamson, Ron Robert, Marti Davy, Sonja Mason, (front) Heather Batrick, Alan Cormey and Brigitte Peel are ready for the VMR Whitsundays toga party.

TIME TO TOGA! (Back, from left) Michelle Kach, Dewi Hughes, Julie Adamson, Ron Robert, Marti Davy, Sonja Mason, (front) Heather Batrick, Alan Cormey and Brigitte Peel are ready for the VMR Whitsundays toga party. Claudia Alp

TUCK in your togas... Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsundays has a party on the cards and it's shaping up to be an absolute doozy.

The fundraiser has been marked on the calendar for March 15, inspired by the Ides of March, the date Roman statesman Julius Caesar was assassinated.

The evening will begin with a fabulous buffet meal accompanied by live music provided by country rock/swinging blues artist Pop Standen.

Local businesses have donated island and mainland getaways, boat trips and fine dining prizes, which will be up for grabs in the raffle and auction.

VMR president Mal Priday said the event was vital to the continuation of VMR services.

"We get minimal funding from the Government. What we get doesn't even pay half our fuel costs,” he said

"We have to rely on donations and fundraisers to keep doing what we do, which is saving lives at sea.”

Last year, unpaid volunteers put in more than 2000 hours on the water, helping people in distress and conducting medical evacuations among Whitsunday boating and island communities.

The event will be held at the Whitsunday Marine Club on March 15 from 6.30pm.

Book tickets from Whitsunday Bookings or call 4948 0021.

Book a table of eight to 10, or join a table and meet new friends.

To donate raffle or auction items call Mal Priday on 0412 638 579.

Be there or beware... the Ides of March.

TOGA TIME:

When: March 15, from 6.30pm

Where: Whitsunday Marine Club, 7 Altmann Ave, Cannonvale

Tickets: Adult only $75 from Whitsunday Bookings, 263 Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach or call 4948 0021