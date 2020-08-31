‘I can’t believe this’: Lucky Whitsunday woman wins millions

A Proserpine woman will receive $4.8 million across the next two decades after winning division one in Set For Life. Photo: Contributed

A PROSERPINE woman is set to receive $4.8 million across the next two decades after winning division one in Set For Life.

She scored the division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years in Set for Life draw 1850, drawn on Saturday.

An official from The Lott this morning rang the winner who had no idea her life was about to change forever.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” she said.

“I am shocked. I don’t know what to say. I am completely speechless.

“I can’t believe this has happened to me. I never in a million years thought I would win division one.”

The Proserpine woman was at work when she received the news.

“I have to come back down to earth. I am at work right now,” she said.

“I will definitely finish the day at work. I can’t let my team down. But I will celebrate later today.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy life as a Set for Life division one winner, she said she needed some time to think but had some ideas.

“The first thing I am going to do is get myself a new car,” she said.

“I will share some with my family too, and I want to donate some money to a number of charities.

“I will keep working, but I might cut back a bit. I might do some volunteering instead.

“I won’t be worried about looking out for things on sale now though.”

The overjoyed winner pressed the significance of the win not only for herself, but also her loved ones.

“We’ve always been battlers, so this changes everything for my family,” she said.

Her winning five-game QuickPick was purchased at Fresh Fields News and Gifts, 89 Main St, Proserpine.

Fresh Fields News and Gifts owner Barbara Cochrane said she was pleased one of her customers had won.

“We’ve been sharing the good news with all our customers and the staff are going to celebrate with a cold beverage,” she said.

“The good news will spread fast and all of our customers will all be very excited.”

A Proserpine woman has won big on Set For Life. Photo: Barry Leddicoat

Ms Cochrane said the business last sold a division one winning entry in July 2019.

“Since we took ownership, we have had three major wins in three years,” she said.

“We would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to our winner, and we would like to say thank you for supporting our store.

“This win is very exciting and it is great to have something positive to focus on in these uncertain times.”

Across the country, the Proserpine winner held the only entry that won the division one prize in Set for Life draw on Saturday.

The winning numbers in the draw were 19, 35, 7, 5, 23, 44 and 34, with the bonus numbers 17 and 41.

She is the 66th Set for Life division one winner nationally since the game began and the 12th Set for Life division one winner for the year.