A SENIOR Mackay Magistrate has labelled a police bail document "rubbish" during a freedom bid for a man charged with a stabbing attack at Seaforth.

"This affidavit is not worth the paper it's written on, as usual," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

Damian Arthur Woollam, 45, is charged with acts intended to do grievous bodily harm, with police alleging he stabbed a 48-year-old man multiple times at a caravan park on December 4.

Mr Woollam's solicitor Sean Gibbs said his client, who was in a show cause position due to allegation a weapon was used, wanted to apply for bail.

"On my instructions, Your Honour, this allegation is contested on the basis of a self defence argument," Mr Gibbs said.

"He has given a very different version of events."

But Mr Dwyer raised issue with the lack of information available in the police bail objection document.

"What's he doing in Queensland, how long's he been here, what ties does he have to this area? All I know is that he's unemployed. What's he doing in Seaforth?" Mr Dwyer said, adding the answers would go towards whether or not Mr Woollam could show cause.

"I can't make a decision of bail with this rubbish.

"This is a very serious offence … that has life imprisonment.

"I just wish the commissioner would do something about these affidavits, it's just ridiculous isn't it."

Mr Gibbs, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said his client had moved to Queensland from Western Australia seven years ago and had been in Seaforth for about six months.

He told the court Mr Woollam had been recently trying to access his superannuation to buy a car to get back into the workforce.

The matter was adjourned to tomorrow.