‘I can’t remember seeing her': Fatal driver in court

A magistrate has handed down her findings in the case of a Metro bus driver who hit and killed a visiting cruise ship passenger as she crossed a street.

A BUS driver has been found guilty of causing death by negligent driving in relation to a fatal pedestrian crash in Burnie last year labelled "tragic for all concerned".

Graeme John Hutchison, 59, told the Burnie Magistrate's Court he did not see 89-year-old Rimma Bogdanova, from NSW, as she used the pedestrian crossing on the corner of Wilson and Cattley St in January 2020.

He does remember seeing a male pedestrian and told the court he must have been focused on him.

"I didn't realise that she'd walked straight across in front of me. I can't remember seeing her," Mr Hutchison said in evidence.

"I was initially watching the light go red and then I saw a guy go across the road before the light went green. I watched him go across. I don't know how I could have not seen her."

The Metro bus hit the elderly woman - who was touring Burnie as part of a cruise holiday - and she died at the scene.

Magistrate Leanne Topfer called the fatal crash a tragedy for all concerned.

"[Ms Bogdanova] crossed the road on a green pedestrian light. The evidence indicated she was walking at a consistent pace," Magistrate Topfer said when handing down her decision on Friday.

"She did not suddenly run out in front of the traffic. In fact, the CCTV indicates she had walked across Cattley St before commencing to cross Wilson St.

"The defendant did not see her at all. I find that he failed to keep a proper lookout, focusing on the other pedestrian who was crossing the road and that even if there was a blind spot, and I am not satisfied that any blind spots were a factor in the fatality, he did not take sufficient care in the circumstances."

The maximum sentence for negligent driving causing death is two years imprisonment.

Mr Hutchison had been driving Metro buses for more than four years when the incident occurred.

His lawyer Stephen Wright told the court Ms Bogdanova's death had had a significant impact on Mr Hutchison who had no prior driving offences over a 13-year professional driving career.

Magistrate Topfer will hand down her sentence on March 10.

Originally published as 'I can't remember seeing her': Fatal bus crash driver sentenced