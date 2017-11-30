'I can't win': Taha

FAMILY CAMPAIGNERS: Sasha, Darin, Bronwyn and Aiden Taha at the St Catherine's Catholic College booth in Proserpine on election day.

LABOR candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha has conceded she will not win the seat of Whitsunday.

Trailing by more than 600 votes, Ms Taha posted on Facebook on Monday night to thank everyone for helping her campaign.

"With the strong support of so many wonderful volunteers and community members, I'm very proud of the respectful campaign that we ran here.”

In the meantime, Ms Taha said she would spend more time with her family following a roller coaster campaign.

"It was a privilege to represent Labor in the seat of Whitsunday,” she said.

"It was a disappointing result, but right now I need to focus on my family and myself.”

When asked if she would be holding Mr Costigan accountable on his election commitments for the next three years, Ms Taha said she wouldn't be the only one to do so.

"I think the community will be doing that more so than me, they will be watching him very closely now and hopefully they will make him accountable,” she said.

"He cannot do nothing for another term; this is about fairness for Whitsunday.

"He needs to remember that the people of Whitsunday voted for him to deliver and he needs to start listening.

"I'm not sure if he can do that though.”

Ms Taha said south-east Queensland Labor would conduct a review of all campaigns across the state and would "take notice of what can be improved”.

She said a re-elected Labor government would still honour all commitments pledged throughout the campaign.