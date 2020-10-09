A Kippa-Ring woman was lucky to escape life-threatening injuries after her partner punched her in the face leaving her with a significant facial injuries.

Nicholas Kenneth Randall Watson pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

The court heard the 40-year-old Kippa-Ring man had asked his then partner to go with him to the shops at about 8.30am on May 29, so he could pick up a new phone.

The victim had worked late and said she didn't want to go as she was tired.

Watson, without warning, the court heard, punched her hard in her mouth with a closed fist remarking afterwards "that really hurt my hand".

Police Prosecutor Matheson told the court the victim could see she had blood dripping from her face and that she could feel part of her lip flapping in her mouth.

Fearful of the Watson and unable to raise any neighbours for help she agreed to go with him to the shops.

Once inside the shopping centre she entered a newsagency and signalled she needed help- the newsagency called shopping cents security and police beat officers and Watson was arrested.

Watson's lawyer Andrew Stewart said the couple had been together for about 12 months.

He said, while not excusing his client's behaviour, that it was a short incident, not a prolonged beating.

The court heard Watson had an extensive criminal history which included several violence related offences.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said Watson had spent much of his past 10 years in and out of custody.

"It would have been a painful injury and she would have been quite scared throughout the whole process," Magistrate Courtney said.

He sentenced Watson to nine months imprisonment - but suspended it as of today for 18 months.

Originally published as 'I could feel part of my lip flapping in my mouth'