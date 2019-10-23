‘I deserve jail’: Home invading dad’s court admission

James Leonard William Lyric Meehan, 28, was sentenced over a home invasion committed while a mother was home with her children.

A MOTHER cowered in fear with her children as her door was smashed down and two unknown intruders entered her home in darkness.

James Leonard William Lyric Meehan, 28, was one of them, but claimed he had no idea what "chaos" would ensue when a friend offered to give him a lift home after drinking.

Instead, Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard he pulled up to the Wurtulla house to "collect cash".

Meehan pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, but claimed he only followed his friend inside to tell him to leave as there may be children home.

Prosecutor Tegan Smith said it was 3.30am, and a mother and her children hid in a bedroom until the woman's partner arrived home and confronted the two men.

Defence lawyer Rose Killip said Meehan gave his name and left, and was later cooperative with police.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said though nothing had been stolen during the invasion, Meehan "took something that's irreplaceable, and that's trust and security".

Meehan, a father of two, said if someone had done the same thing to his family, he would want them to be thrown in jail and he was willing to accept his punishment.

Ms Killip told the court her client was studying disability support and aspired to work in school chaplaincy.

Ms Baldwin sentenced Meehan to 15 months' jail suspended immediately for three years, and said the community was fed up with crimes such as his.

Meehan had a minor criminal history for alcohol-driven offences.

Ms Smith said Meehan's co-accused's matters were yet to be finalised.