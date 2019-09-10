Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Quinn Adams will pay $1000 after slashing tyres for revenge.
Quinn Adams will pay $1000 after slashing tyres for revenge. Peter Carruthers
Crime

'I did it as punishment': Man slashes tyres in retaliation

Shannen McDonald
by
10th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "BIT of bad blood” between two men has been blamed for a man slashing the tyres on a car.

Quinn Andrew Adams, 37, of Cannon Valley, planned to avenge a friend when he went for a walk on Mango Dr in Cannonvale, on August 6.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court the victim's car was parked on the road in front of his house when Adams slashed two of the vehicle's tyres.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said there had been a history of animosity between Adams and the car owner.

Adams pleaded guilty to wilful damage, telling the court he slashed the tyres in retaliation. He claimed the victim had slashed the tyres of a friend's car.

"He'd slashed my friend's tyres, who's left the area, and he called me about it so I did it as punishment I suppose,” Adams said.

Magistrate James Morton told Adams that regardless of his reason, it was unacceptable for him "to take the law into his own hands”.

Adams was fined $450 and ordered to pay $550 in restitution.

cannon valley emma myors james morton proserpine magistrates court quinn adam whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    BULK-BILLING'S BACK: See a GP without being out of pocket

    premium_icon BULK-BILLING'S BACK: See a GP without being out of pocket

    Health Doctors surgery owner, who owns several clinics across the stage, says bulk-billing model is a viable one.

    Brahmans brothers power to victory after Roosters switch

    premium_icon Brahmans brothers power to victory after Roosters switch

    Rugby Union Bowen brothers proud of team effort.

    Mum told drug use has 'got to stop'

    premium_icon Mum told drug use has 'got to stop'

    Crime Magistrate urges woman to "get off the meth as soon as possible”

    Blues, soul and rock organ player to perform in Whitsundays

    Blues, soul and rock organ player to perform in Whitsundays

    Whats On Band has a kick your shoes off and dance in the sand vibe.