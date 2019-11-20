'I didn't know I had a knife on me'

A woman told Bowen Magistrates Court she "didn't know” she had a knife in her bra.

A woman told Bowen Magistrates Court she "didn't know” she had a knife in her bra. CHRISSY HARRIS

A WOMAN who was caught with a pocket knife in her bra told a court "I didn't know I had the knife on me”.

Shelley Ann Standley, 47, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police saw Standley walk down an alley and back out again in Moura in the Shire of Banana.

The court was told when police stopped her and searched her, she declared she had a pocket knife in her bra.

Standley told police at the time she was "going to a friend's house to make sure they are okay (as) they had been threatened”, Sgt Myors said.

When she faced court this week, Standley told magistrate James Morton "I didn't know I had the knife on me when I went out in public or I wouldn't have done it”.

However, Mr Morton was not convinced by this.

"It was in your bra,” he said.

Standley replied "I keep everything in my bra”.

Standley was fined $200.