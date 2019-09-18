Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
'I don't like the look of it': Conway Rd vegetation fire

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Sep 2019 3:33 PM

EMERGECNY services are en route to a reported vegetation fire on Conway Rd in Palm Grove

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they received a call just after 3pm, and one crew was dispatched to the vegetation fire.

Busy Bees Plants and Palms owner Becky said she didn't notice anything, until she saw a police car with lights and sirens driving along the road.

Becky said she couldn't see the exact location of the fire, but there was a lot of black smoke around, and it looked like it was towards Cedar Creek.

"I don't like the look of it- not liking the wind direction,” she said.

The Queensland Government's rural fire service page, has the vegetation fire listed on the interactive map, and warns of smoke affecting residents and motorists in the area.

Whitsunday Times

