Hemsworth gets brutally honest

CHRIS Hemsworth has opened up about the pitfalls of having a successful Hollywood career, admitting that the privilege his kids were born into "scares" him.

The Australian actor, 35, who became a household name as Thor in the Marvel franchise, told GQ Australia that he and wife Elsa Pataky "talk a lot" about how to make sure their three children (India, 6, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 4) appreciate what they've got.

"I feel gross about it. I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year … It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something," Hemsworth told the magazine, adding that he didn't want his kids to "miss out on that joy".

"I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

Hemsworth became a local celebrity in the early 2000s as Kim Hyde on Home And Away, but is now said to be worth at least $60 million after making it big in Hollywood. Hemsworth and Pataky are now in the midst of building a whopping $9 million mega-mansion for their family in Byron Bay.

Reflecting on his new-found wealth, Hemsworth admitted his humble upbringing had motivated him to take on certain movie roles.

"Once you get the jobs, you wonder did you actually just want to be famous? Was it purely about money? An artistic expression?" he told GQ.

"I've arrived at a place of truth and while the attraction was a few things, one was definitely financially. I did not want to be broke, like we'd been broke when we grew up. I wanted to take care of my parents and my family."

Hemsworth, who will next appear in Bad Times At The El Royale, also revealed how having a family had affected his work ethic.

"There's times when I've thought, 'Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered,'" he said.

"There's definitely a couple of films I could've put way more energy into but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids.' I don't regret that, but I'm aware."

