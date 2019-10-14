'I got pretty angry': Drink-driver drove to defend friend

A WOMAN who was caught drink-driving said she did so to go and yell at people who were harassing her friend.

Megan Carol Saez, 32, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving over the general alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to a disturbance at Collinsville Caravan Park at 9.30pm on August 10 where a Holden Commodore was doing burn-outs in the grass.

When police spoke to Saez and breath tested her half an hour later, she recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.052, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Saez told police at the time she had been to the caravan park to speak to several people who were harassing her friend.

She initially denied doing burn-outs, but later told police she "may have spun her wheels”, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told Saez told police she had consumed eight cans of rum and several shots since noon.

While representing herself in court, Saez said she went to the caravan park to "yell at” the people who were threatening her friend and her friend's baby.

"(I went to) tell them to leave her alone,” she said.

"They were talking about doing stuff to her baby. I got pretty angry about it.”

Saez was fined $350 and her driver's licence was disqualified for one month.