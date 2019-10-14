Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman faced Bowen Magistrates Court this week for drink-driving.
A woman faced Bowen Magistrates Court this week for drink-driving. File
Crime

'I got pretty angry': Drink-driver drove to defend friend

Monique Preston
by
14th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was caught drink-driving said she did so to go and yell at people who were harassing her friend.

Megan Carol Saez, 32, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving over the general alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to a disturbance at Collinsville Caravan Park at 9.30pm on August 10 where a Holden Commodore was doing burn-outs in the grass.

When police spoke to Saez and breath tested her half an hour later, she recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.052, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Saez told police at the time she had been to the caravan park to speak to several people who were harassing her friend.

She initially denied doing burn-outs, but later told police she "may have spun her wheels”, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told Saez told police she had consumed eight cans of rum and several shots since noon.

While representing herself in court, Saez said she went to the caravan park to "yell at” the people who were threatening her friend and her friend's baby.

"(I went to) tell them to leave her alone,” she said.

"They were talking about doing stuff to her baby. I got pretty angry about it.”

Saez was fined $350 and her driver's licence was disqualified for one month.

More Stories

bowen magistrates court collinsville caravan park collinsville crime police prosecutor emma myors whitsunday crime whitsunday drink drivers
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Machete pulled in airport carpark as road rage flares

    premium_icon Machete pulled in airport carpark as road rage flares

    News 'Do you want to have a go?': Man threatens driver at Proserpine.

    Huge change to way we pay rego

    premium_icon Huge change to way we pay rego

    News Queensland motorists are about to be given a new option

    IN COURT: 47 people appearing in Proserpine court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people appearing in Proserpine court today

    News A list of everyone due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court

    Where it will take you 18 months to find a job

    premium_icon Where it will take you 18 months to find a job

    News New figures have revealed just how painful the job search is