‘I have been absolutely clear’: Minister talks jobs with BMA

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham says he has been assured there will be no forced redundancies and permanent job losses as a result of automation at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance's Goonyella Riverside mine site.

Dr Lynham met with BMA asset president James Palmer on Wednesday after jobs fears were raised following the company's announcement that driverless technology would be rolled out at the site over the next two years.

During the meeting, Dr Lynham sought assurances on a number of issues relating to the introduction of autonomous haulage at the site.

"I appreciate the CFMEU's concerns about the potential impact on jobs and our regional towns," he said.

"Today I have been absolutely clear with BMA about the Palaszczuk Government's expectations.

AUTOMATION: Jobs fears were raised following the company’s announcement that driverless technology would be rolled out at the site over the next two years. Picture: Gary Ramage

"I have sought and been given a number of assurances. They include no forced redundancies and that they expect there will be the same number of permanent employees on site in two years' time when these trucks are all converted."

Dr Lynham said BMA needed to understand its responsibilities to local communities and the need to provide safe, secure jobs for workers.

"I expect BMA to deliver on these assurances and to do the right thing by all the workers on site," he said.

A BMA spokesman said it had also committed to creating more than 50 new full-time permanent roles on site at Goonyella Riverside in a new automation control room.

"We are continuing to engage with the Moranbah and Dysart communities through a range of mechanisms to understand and mitigate any impacts, as well as to access any opportunities this change will bring," the spokesman said.

"We have been working with our employees through our My Future program (and) we will continue to engage.

"Put simply, we are here to stay and believe in the region and its people."