'I have no interest in harming anyone': Jukes

A group of anti-Adani protesters outside the Proserpine Hospital today as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made an announcement. Jacob Wilson

ANTI-Adani protester and Whitsunday tourism operator Paul Jukes said he was just trying to send the Premier a message when got tackled by her security at Airlie Beach Lagoon this morning.

Mr Jukes approached Annastacia Palaszczuk on live TV and caused dramatic scenes to unfold on the camera.

"I was trying to approach her to get my message across when her security tackled me, it was completely peaceful and I have no interest in harming anyone,” he said.

"My message was quick and clear, she made a promise at the last election that no public funds would go to Adani, and we don't believe she will keep that promise.

"The Queensland government has the power to veto these funds and we just want her to keep her promise.”

Mr Jukes said the tackle was "soft but effective” and he understood security were just doing their job.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk admitted she was uncertain if her safety was at risk at the time.

"I think people have a right to have their say and i will listen to their views, but I think a couple of them got a bit out of hand,” she said.

"I didn't know if I was personally going to be tackled (at the time), we live in a democracy and people should be respectful.”

This followed an incident yesterday, when Ms Palaszczuk's election announcement was interrupted by an anti-Adani protester in Brisbane calling on her to prioritise renewable energy.

Mr Jukes followed the Premier to the Proserpine Hospital today, where she announced 3500 new nurses would be recruited across the state, if the Queensland Government was re-elected.

He said anti-Adani protesters would continue to campaign for their cause throughout the election campaign.

"Everywhere the premier goes down the state the reef will follow her,” he said.

Anti-Adani campaigner, Paul Jukes, talks to ALP candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha on Monday.

Mr Dukes approached Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha at the Proserpine Hospital and said he was assured his message would once again be passed on to Premier Palaszczuk.

The Queensland State Election will be held on November 25.