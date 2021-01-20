Mum’s heartbreak over son’s alleged murder of uncle

The mother of a 24-year-old Brisbane man charged with the murder earlier this month of Wynnum man Paul Morrow has said she is "appalled" and "in shock" over the allegations, as the relationship between the alleged killer and the deceased can finally be revealed.

Mr Morrow, 45, was discovered dead in his Ronald St, Wynnum residence on January 6 having sustained "significant head injuries" allegedly at the hand of Mount Gravatt man Christopher William George Gaffney, who was charged three days later on January 9.

24-year-old Mount Gravatt man Christopher William George Gaffney has been charged with the murder of Wynnum man Paul Morrow. Picture: Facebook

Now, for the first time, the Southern Star can reveal Mr Gaffney was Mr Morrow's nephew.

The relationship was confirmed by Mr Gaffney's mother Michelle, who was Mr Morrow's sister.

"I'm in shock and appalled (at the allegations)," Ms Gaffney said when contacted by the Southern Star.

Wynnum man Paul Morrow, 45, was allegedly murdered by his nephew Christopher William George Gaffney. His body was discovered on January 6. Picture: Facebook

"I'll never have another thing to do with him.

"I totally disown him, I have no son.

"I'm disgusted (by the allegations)."

Michelle Gaffney, Paul Morrow's sister and Christopher William George Gaffney's mother. Picture: Facebook

The Gaffneys/Morrows have strong ties to the Wynnum community courtesy Michelle and Paul's mother Jean Morrow, who taught Year 2 at Wynnum North State School for 21 years, passing away in 1992 while still a teacher.

According to a February 2013 newsletter from the Wynnum Manly Historical Society Inc, Mrs Morrow was remembered for her "very long fingernails (she) used to scratch the board".

A small plaque remembering Mrs Morrow and another long-term teacher Heather Roberts are displayed in a garden bed at the school.

It's understood Mr Gaffney and mum Michelle both went to school in the Wynnum area.

Mr Gaffney's murder charge will be mentioned again in Brisbane on February 15.

