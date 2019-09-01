‘I heard a big crack’: QLD pub, property hit in shooting
A TOWNSVILLE pub and property have been fired at in a targeted shooting.
Townsville Police duty district officer Senior Sergeant Kyle Gould said a man targeted the Vale Hotel in Aitkenvale about 4am, firing two bullets into the property.
Police said the incident happened after an altercation at the pub.
About 20 minutes later, a single shot was fired into a Cranbrook property.
"We believe it's a dispute between two males known to each other," Sen-Sgt Gould said.
Residents on the street were woken by the early morning bang.
"I woke up about half past four to a gun shot, this big crack," a woman said.
"I couldn't get back to sleep after that ... it was really close."
Detectives and a forensic officer spent the morning inspecting a Undara Ave property.
In the property's driveway was a small white vehicle that had what's understood to be a bullet hole near the petrol cap.
Evidence was also being collected at a property nearby.
It's understood people were inside both properties when they were fired at, but no one was injured.