I kept your gloves warm, Jimmy

Mackay Wanderers player Ryan Privileggio traded in his goalie gloves to score the opening goal of Saturday night’s FFA Cup clash.

Mackay Wanderers player Ryan Privileggio traded in his goalie gloves to score the opening goal of Saturday night’s FFA Cup clash.

RYAN Privileggio inherited goalkeeper duties when James Black departed for the Sunshine Coast.

Now Black is back, and Privileggio is more than happy to hand the gloves over.

The pair traded duties for Wanderers' FFA Cup clash with Whitsunday FC in Airlie Beach on Saturday night to great effect.

Playing as a centre-forward, Privileggio opened the scoring for the visitors in what proved the turning point in the contest.

After a dire first half in which Privileggio's opener was the only difference between the two teams, Wanderers proved the better drilled and fitter of the two sides to run out 5-nil victors.

Ryan Patton, Ryan James, Vivian Luxton and Matt Wilson added their names to the scoresheet in a complete performance from the Mackay Premier League side.

"They had a few chances early and then seemed to fade quickly. After halftime we slapped on another four," Privileggio said.

"It was good to get the win."

The 'keeper-cum-forward said new recruit Zac Grady impressed after crossing from Townsville Brothers in the off-season.

Grady played the full 90 minutes at right back.

Rangers FC and Lions FC are still yet to play their FFA Cup preliminary rounds match, as are Magpies FC and Brothers FC.

The winner of Magpies and Brothers will face Wanderers in the next round.

NPL Queensland side Magpies Crusaders awaits the winner of Rangers and Lions.