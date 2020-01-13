Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.
The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.
Crime

'I licked my finger': Man says he didn't know he tasted meth

brittiny edwards
by
13th Jan 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN claimed he didn't know the drug was meth when he tasted it, before he was caught drug driving.

Marcus James Douglas fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the possession of dangerous drugs in the form of meth and cannabis and drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said a positive roadside drug test later found meth in his system and a search of the vehicle found .1g of meth and 1g of cannabis.

Douglas, who was representing himself, said he was looking after the box for a friend and didn't know what it was.

"I opened the thing and there was a bag in there and I have never had it before and licked my finger and put it in and tasted it," Douglas said.

"Then I drove into town."

Magistrate Andrew Moloney issued Douglas with a $400 for the possession of drugs, $250 for drug driving and he was disqualified from holding a drivers license for one month.

No conviction was recorded. 

buncourt crime drugs editors picks meth
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

    Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
    • 13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigators reveal what caused Prosperpine Mill fire

        premium_icon Investigators reveal what caused Prosperpine Mill fire

        News WHAT ignited the fire at the Proserpine Mill has been revealed by police officers.

        Whitsundays named and shamed in RSPCA animal cruelty stats

        premium_icon Whitsundays named and shamed in RSPCA animal cruelty stats

        News This Whitsunday town has been given the shocking title of having the most cases of...

        Two children hospitalised in Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon Two children hospitalised in Bruce Hwy crash

        News Parademics attended the scene of a single vehicle collision which saw two children...

        Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        premium_icon Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

        News ‘If I don’t take the opportunity to try and make some changes or do something, it...