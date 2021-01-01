Menu
A woman has described the horror of watching a giant boulder land within millimetres of her car as she drove home. The road has now been cleared.
News

Huge boulder smashes in front of car

by Grace Mason
1st Jan 2021 7:08 AM
KURANDA woman Jill Collins is enjoying a "stiff drink" and considering buying a lotto ticket after a giant boulder landed just millimetres from her car on the Kuranda Range.

Mrs Collins said she saw the large rock coming while driving home and managed to quickly brake before it landed directly in front of her Toyota Camry just below the lookout.

She said she called her husband just afterwards, telling him: "I just nearly died".

"I just lost it, I started crying and cried all the way home," Mrs Collins said.

"I saw it coming.

"I was looking at it thinking "is that real?"

"I'm thinking of going and buying that Tatts lotto ticket now."

Mrs Collins said she drove the range most days as she works in Cairns and had been caught in traffic jams before, but never been involved in an incident herself.

She said she had been talking to her sister on the phone at the time and if not, believed she would have been driving slightly faster and potentially been crushed.

She managed to scoot around the road, then began flashing her headlights at oncoming vehicles to warn them.

The road has now been cleared.

