I now pronounce you winner of a $50000 wedding

File shot of same-sex couple getting married in the Whitsundays Tropix Photography

THE winner of the Whitsundays $50k Wedding in paradise has been announced.

Joshua Starr and and Joshua Breakwell, are officially getting hitched in paradise, with a free Whitsunday wedding valued at $50,000.

Joshua and Joshua will be celebrating their love with family and friends on Friday August 3 at Paradise Cove Resort after winning the Whitsundays Wedding in Paradise giveaway.

Organisers said it was the couple's amazing story of the 30 day proposal which really caught their eye.

The end to the popular competition was celebrated on Facebook Live this afternoon when several of the participating suppliers met at Paradise Cove to reveal the winners.

Phill Gordon from Riptide Creative said he couldn't think of a better way than to reveal the winners streamed live from the resort.

"It gave viewers a glimpse into what is on offer for the giveaway and some of the participating suppliers to introduce themselves," he said.

Over 1,500 couples entered the competition from all over Australia and internationally.

A panel of judges narrowed down the entries and chose the lucky couple after much deliberation late Friday night, keeping the winner secret until today's announcement.

Paradise Cove Resort Operator, Julie Telford, sparked the idea for a wedding giveaway after legislation passed, allowing for the marriage of same sex couples in Australia.

"We've always been supportive of same sex marriage and couldn't think of a better way to spread the love than giving away a dream wedding at our tropical resort," Ms Telford said.

"To see the outpouring of support from local suppliers was heart-warming."

