I now pronounce you - winners

"NO, we will not be taking each other's names,” Joshua Breakwell laughed.

"It's hard enough we are both called Josh, we have just accepted the nickname 'The Joshuas' now.”

Newcastle's Joshua Breakwell, 28, and his partner of five years Joshua Starr, 32, couldn't believe the news when they found out they were the winners of a Wedding Whitsundays giveaway worth $50,000.

"We are exceptionally lucky people,” Joshua B said.

But perhaps, the best part of this wedding story isn't the end ceremony, but the beginning of the engagement - the 30-day proposal.

Last year on the couple's fifth anniversary, Joshua B spent three months preparing to give Joshua S a month long scavenger hunt while he was overseas for work.

It all began with a text sent internationally with the first clue which sent Joshua S looking through books for pages that corresponded with special dates in the couple's time together.

Each riddle led to the next, from places the couples had dates, to a clue hidden in wall graffiti around town and even completing a park run event to get a clue at the race's finish.

Little did Joshua S know the final clue led to Joshua B, who had flown back into the country, to surprise him by getting down on one knee.

"When it got to the end there were a lot of tears and a big yes from him,” Joshua B said.

The duo met through mutual friends before a coffee date led to five more dates and officially dating.

"It was weird to begin with because we both had the same names,” he laughed.

"In fact on our engagement party invitations we just wrote 'the Joshua's'.”

"We both like to run - it's a big part of our relationship, triathlons and fun runs and marathons.

"He is my biggest support, if he's not in the event, he's at the finish line, cheering and waiting for a towel.”

Joshua B laughed as he remembered the day he entered the competition.

"My group of friends, we are all having weddings this year and I'm in a bridal party.

"I was a bit over the shopping as everyone was so indecisive and it popped up on my Facebook feed so I entered.

"Had it not been for the girls being indecisive we wouldn't have won.”

The duo didn't think they had a hope of winning and only started watching the live announcement halfway through when they saw they had a missed call from the wedding planner.

"I thought it was a prank, it was at the time we made the top six on Facebook and then we were speechless when it kept going.”

The Joshua's have always wanted a tropical wedding and were in fact looking at overseas locations before winning the competition.

"We can now have our dream wedding without the price tag - we were originally looking at a tight knit group of family and friends but now our guest list can be a lot more robust.”

Regardless of the recent legislation change to allow same-sex couples to marry, the Joshuas were going to get hitched anyway even if they had to go overseas or go through other processes.

"We wanted to get married and go through the romantic process but we couldn't before,” Joshua B said.

"To have it legalised here was pretty emotional.”

With the date moved forward to August 3, the Joshuas are too excited to be stressed.

"This is simply amazing, if we can help spread the message to more gay couples that this is the ideal wedding location it will be even better.

"It really is perfect for anyone's wedding and we have heard great things about the community up in the Whitsundays and how accepting they are.

"We just want to say we really appreciate all of the organisers and suppliers putting the package together to make our day as perfect.”

The next debate for the contact industry professionals is what to wear?

"Do we go matching or opposite? I guess both having the same name matching might take it to the next level.”