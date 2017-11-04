'I saw the most beautiful sunset'

How long have you been here?

David: Six months in Australia and two months in the Whitsundays.

What have been some of the highlights of the area?

David: Since being in Australia the biggest attractions have been Fraser Island. I met a lot of nice people who shared accommodation with me and shared experiences with the locals. I learned to surf in Byron Bay. Seeing the Great Barrier Reef was one of my dreams as a kid and I want to see it while I'm young.

What are your tips for other travellers coming to Australia?

David: I learned how to manage money and time properly. The first month I arrived here I saw my money going down because I stayed at the hostels.

All the money I earned in Germany just flew away and then I saw that I have to make something, it can't go on.

I learned how to manage things. I want to go to New Zealand, Japan and China and want to see all these big things in other countries and say I was there when I was young and I was there when it happened.

Tell me about your experience in the Whitsundays?

David: I worked in hostels and lived in hostels, and spent a lot of time there. I want to see the Whitsunday Islands. I just did a one day sailing tour, I went to a coral beach and I went to Hydeaway Bay - it's far away but I have seen the most beautiful sunset I've ever seen there. It was a big day, I dived there and found little reefs and nice fishes.

How long are you hoping to stay in the Whitsundays?

David: I hope I can be here until next year. I want to have Christmas and New Years Eve here and take a tour with my motorcycle down the coast. And then leave to New Zealand in the end of April when my visa expires.

What cultural differences between the two countries?

David: The first thing that jumped in my mind is that people are so open and most people want to help you. They can also be very stubborn sometimes. It's hard to explain in a positive way for both sides.