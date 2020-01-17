Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MY DAY AT A NUDE RESORT: ‘While my friendly host’s smile was on display for the entire visit, the same couldn’t be said for his towel’.
MY DAY AT A NUDE RESORT: ‘While my friendly host’s smile was on display for the entire visit, the same couldn’t be said for his towel’.
Opinion

I spent the day at a nudist resort, here’s what happened

Matt Collins
16th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OF ALL the words I could use to describe myself, a prude wouldn't be that high on the list.

However, when I set off to cover a story at the Noosa nudist resort, Noosa Edge Paradise, I'll admit, I had my hesitations.

Being a virgin to the clothes-free world I only had my assumptions and distorted imagination of what a nudist resort is like to guide my expectations.

Before arriving, I looked up a number of nudist websites, strictly for research purposes of course.

I prepared a vital checklist of what to do and, equally as important, what not to do once I arrived at the resort filled with fully-grown adults dressed only in their birthday suits.

Priority number one, remain eye contact at all times.

Priority number two, don't ever forget priority number one.

I pulled up to the entrance and the front gate slowly slid open.

As if the gate could sense my trepidation, it opened ever so gently to reveal a world which left me with an unusual feeling.

An equal mix of fear, anxiousness and excitement blended together to produce quite the emotional cocktail.

Dressed in only a towel, the super-friendly resort host, Rainer, greeted me in such a way that made me feel like I was the only person in the resort.

Secretly, I hoped that wasn't actually the case.

While my friendly host's smile was on display for my entire visit, the same couldn't be said for his towel.

Rainer proudly showed me around his facility.

The resort I mean.

We browsed the plush, comfortable bedrooms, the shared kitchen facilities, the pool complex and the games room.

It wasn't until we ventured out to the aptly named, The Cave and then the eye-opening Bondage Room that I realised the kitchen wasn't the only thing being shared at Rainer's resort.

I must stress, during my visit to the naturist's paradise, I strictly adhered to priority number one.

Furthermore, much to my mother's approval, I remained fully clothed the whole time.

But I was surprised at just how comfortable I was becoming with the nudity I was surrounded by.

It was almost like we were born that way or something.

Once my tour was complete, I thanked my accommodating host for his genuine hospitality, said my farewells and I shook his hand in a warm embrace.

It felt like his hand anyway.

More Stories

Show More
noosa naturists noosa nudist resort opinion
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Important information to know before you hit the polls

        premium_icon Important information to know before you hit the polls

        News There have been some changes that will affect the way you vote in the upcoming council election.

        Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        premium_icon Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        Politics Pauline Hanson says regional Queensland says ‘no’ to Olympics

        Wife’s tribute to late husband with moving discovery

        premium_icon Wife’s tribute to late husband with moving discovery

        News The Whitsunday community rallied to help find a long-lost memory dear to couple’s...

        Drug driving lands skipper in deep water

        premium_icon Drug driving lands skipper in deep water

        Crime “I would tell you to give up the ganja, but I know you’re not going to”