Key moment we didn’t see on The Bachelor

Cass Wood has opened up about her relationship with Nick Cummins on The Bachelor.

Cass Wood has opened up about her relationship with Nick Cummins on The Bachelor.

SHE was quickly branded the "stage-five clinger" of this season of The Bachelor, but after being booted from the mansion, Cassandra Wood has finally revealed the truth about what appeared to be a fairly one-sided infatuation with Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins.

"He was giving me reassurances about how he felt about me, and saying that he wanted to keep me around for the right reasons," Cass, 24, told news.com.au.

"I said to him straight-up, 'If you can't see yourself with me, then let me go now, because my heart is on the line' … And he kept me around."

Cass added that there was plenty of affection between the pair, but that it was cut from the show.

"There were really sweet moments where he'd hold me, or hug me, or we'd lay down together and have chats, which didn't get aired," she said. "It was really, really hard to watch [how it was edited]. I wasn't expecting that at all - yeah, a few times I was pretty awkward, but I think it was unfairly portrayed."

There was much more to their relationship than we knew, according to Cass.

During the show, Cass was labelled "desperate" several times by ex-castmate Romy Poulier, which she hadn't been aware of at the time - and which made for some more difficult viewing.

"It was tough to listen to," she admitted. "I have a motto - 'If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.'"

The real story of Cass' dating history with Nick finally came out during a very uncomfortable conversation between her and Brittany Hockley in last night's episode - but there was one question that was never answered. If they'd shared all these feelings the first time they dated, then why'd they ever stop seeing each other?

"It was just a matter of timing, honestly," she told news.com.au.

"We'd catch up, and it'd be really, really nice, but then he'd go away and so would I, and when we were back in town, we'd catch up and go out to dinner again … but it was just inconsistent. We were both so busy, and our schedules didn't really align."

When Brittany pressed for answers about their past relationship, Cass broke down in tears, repeatedly telling her it was "inappropriate".

But since filming, she's realised it was "fair enough" of Brittany to confront her.

"It was always a conversation we needed to have, but I didn't want it to come out in that environment, and it did," Cass said.

"I was startled. She just needed to find out the truth, and it was a hard situation for both of us. I'd been feeling guilty, and was completely rattled, and I just broke down."

This conversation made for some very uncomfortable viewing.

She also admitted she felt "frustrated and confused" after Nick failed to give her a rose, when he'd appeared to be fairly invested in her during the hometown visits.

"He didn't really give me an answer as to 'why', he just said that we 'hit a ceiling' out of nowhere," Cass said.

"I didn't really know why I left, but I can't really question his decision. I had to just move on."

The Bachelor airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.