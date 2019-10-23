Menu
Ryan Manteufel is offering a $7500 reward to anyone who returns the dog.
Crime

‘I will f-cking hurt you’: Man’s plea to find ‘stolen’ dog

Meg Gannon
23rd Oct 2019 5:38 PM | Updated: 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has promised to 'hurt' the people who have allegedly stolen his dog from his property in Bell.

Ryan Manteufel posted an impassioned plea on Facebook for assistance finding his six year old Ridgeback cross bull arab, who he believes was stolen.

In his post, Mr Manteufel said he would be offering a $7500 reward to anyone who returned the dog, who he described as his "best mate".

"I will not stop until I find him or get some closure," the post read.

"If I find out someone has him and won't return I will f-cking hurt you in more ways than one."

Mr Manteufel said the dog was last seen on his property on October 5.

