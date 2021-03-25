‘I wish God had taken me’: Mum’s heartbreak over flood death
The mother of a man whose body was found in a car washed into a flooded creek at Canungra has made a heart-wrenching tribute to her son.
David Hornman, 38, disappeared on Monday morning after leaving his Canungra home for work.
His family's worst fears were realised on Wednesday when his ute was found in floodwaters in Canungra Creek.
Last night his mother Suzy Allington wrote a heartbreaking post on Facebook, wishing God had taken her instead.
"RIP my beautiful son, you were the BEST," she wrote.
"I wish God had taken me instead."
Police are still appealing for any drivers in the area of Canungra between 5-7am on Monday morning who may have seen Mr Hornman's Isuzu ute, or anyone who saw the conditions of the roads at that time, to come forward.
Originally published as 'I wish God had taken me instead': Mum's heartbreak after flood death