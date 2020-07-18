Ice addict ‘just helping her friends’ find drugs

An ice addicted Mackay mother had been jailed for 18 months for supplying drugs 11 times. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

An ice addicted Mackay mother had been jailed for 18 months for supplying drugs 11 times. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

AN ICE-addicted mother has avoided time behind bars after “just helping her friends” by supplying drugs.

The 28 year old offered to source either ice or marijuana for five mates, however there was no evidence the drugs were actually supplied.

Kirby Jane Davey pleaded guilty to 11 counts of supplying dangerous drugs between June and September 2018 at Moranbah.

Crown legal officer Alana Murrary pushed for up to 2.5 years jail with Davey to serve at least six months in custody.

But she conceded in Mackay District Court the crown relied on taps and downloads from her phone and could not prove whether or not the drug supplies occurred.

“She is a methylamphetamine user and would benefit from a lengthy period of parole,” Ms Murray said.

A mother has avoided time behind bars after pleaded guilty to 11 counts of supplying ice and marijuana.

The court heard Davey spiralled into drug use following the death of her grandfather.

“Her life has involved real struggle ever since,” defence barrister John Jacob said.

Her offending occurred at a time when she and all the people she was friends with were using drugs.

Mr Jacob said he offered to get drugs for her friends “without thinking and without reward”.

“In her head she was just helping her friends,” Mr Jacob said, arguing for immediate parole.

Judge Deborah Richards accepted Davey was remorseful, particularly in light of her early plea and admission to police.

“Counsel says you say it’s the most stupid thing you’ve ever done,” Judge Richards said.

“I agree, although possibly the second most stupid thing.

“Probably the most stupid thing you did was trying ice for the first time.”

Davey was jailed for 18 months with immediate parole.