Ice addiction reduces former NRL great to ‘pitiful state’

Brett Dallas given immediate parole. Brett Dallas Walks out of Mackay Police Station. Photo : Daryl Wright.

A former NRL speedster caught with 29 grams of methylamphetamines says his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia led to ice abuse.

State of Origin great Brett Dallas walked free from custody after spending 10.5 months in jail on a string of charges including aggravated drug possession.

It is a tragic fall from grace for a man once considered a rugby league winger no rival could catch from behind.

Brett Dallas (ball) during Norths v Balmain, ARL game. 03/08/97. Rugby League A/CT

On Monday Mackay Supreme Court heard how he moved back to Mackay following his marriage breakdown and it was in his hometown he became involved with a woman, who was allegedly a "heavy" drug user - and he began using.

At the height of his career the Mackay talent, dubbed one of the fastest men in the sport, was on a seven-figure contract. Now he is on a disability pension and will have a jail term hanging over his head for the next 20 months.

In May 2020 police executed a search warrant in the name of Dallas's partner Debby Suk Ching Lau at a Slade Point home.

Officers allegedly found 29.175 grams of ice stashed inside a hidden compartment in the oven, $7670 in cash, numerous used and unused clip seal bags, drug utensils, cryovac bags and a cryovac machine. There were also two marijuana plants growing in the backyard.

As a result Dallas and Ms Lau were charged on the basis the quantity - worth between $3000 and $8000 - was for a commercial purpose. Her case is still before court.

This was months after the 46 year old had faced Mackay Magistrates Court for his 10th stealing offence and was given an opportunity to seek counselling before the case was finalised.

The court heard during a bail application Dallas made full admission saying the methylamphetamines were his.

RL player Jamie Ainscough (ball) tackled by Brett Dallas during game 2 of NSW v Queensland 1997 ARL State of Origin series at MCG, 11/06/97. Rugby League A/CT

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client had been diagnosed with late onset paranoid schizophrenia in 2014, which was "entirely unrelated to drug use".

"Just a sad and unfortunate development, which has turned Mr Dallas's life upside down," Mr McLennan said.

Dallas is best remembered for a 90-metre runaway try in 1995 that helped secure Queensland's Origin series win. After playing seven seasons with the English Super League he retired in 2007.

The court heard when Dallas returned to Australia he finished his trade as an electrician.

"This isn't a case of where a professional sportsman was feeling lost at the end of his career," Mr McLennan said.

Sadly his marriage - from which he has two children - broke down in 2011. He moved back to Mackay two years later and his mental health declined.

Mr McLennan said as a result of his diagnosis, Dallas received monthly depo shots causing extreme lethargy to the point he struggled to get out of bed.

"That was very difficult for someone who in the past has been an elite athlete and also a tradesman at the end of his career as a professional footballer," Mr McLennan said.

He tried ice and Mr McLennan said the drug was "particularly attractive" because it counteracted the depo medication.

After trying the drug, he developed a habit. Mr McLennan said a portion of the drugs had been for personal use.

The court heard he remains on an involuntary treatment order.

Mackay, 19 Apr 21, Brett Dallas given immediate parole. Brett Dallas Walks out of Mackay Police Station. Photo: Daryl Wright.

Justice Graeme Crow said Dallas's ice addiction explained his conduct "which is out of character for a person of your stature".

He agreed Dallas had "served enough time" and should be released immediately.

"There are numerous factors in your favour, your early plea, your full admissions," Justice Crow said.

"You have serious mental health problems. Of course Mr Dallas those serious mental health problems will only be exacerbated by resort to illicit drugs.

"They are not a cure. They send you into the pitiful state which you are in now."

Dallas was jailed for 2.5 years with immediate parole release. Convictions were recorded.

