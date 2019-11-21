Ice dealer jailed for trafficking for second time

A TWICE-CONVICTED Whitsunday ice dealer has dodged a five-year prison sentence after a Supreme Court Justice labelled it too crushing.

Toby Peter Rollason was on parole for trafficking ice when he decided to give drug pushing another go.

This means any prison term must be cumulative to the one he is already serving.

The street level dealer used three runners to deal drugs in the Whitsunday area over about a month in January this year.

Crown Prosecutor Sandra Cupina said he dealt in quantities ranging from 0.1 gram to 3.5 grams to about 14 customers. When he was arrested in February this year police seized his phone.

Ms Cupina said he was also owed “fairly large” amounts including $12,000, $8000 and $2600.

The 26 year old pleaded guilty to trafficking ice and possessing an item (the phone) used in the commission of a crime.

Justice David North told Rollason his offending warranted a five-year sentence, but said it would be reduced because he still had more than two years hanging over his head.

“It would be crushing,” Justice North said.

The court heard the two trafficking stints were similar.

He had been released on parole in mid-2018 and his barrister, Scott McLennan, said his client had stayed away from drugs until about Christmas when the business he had been working for closed down for a bit.

The court heard in that time Rollason, who is also a drug user, had linked up with an ex-girlfriend and former friends and turned back to trafficking. He didn’t return to work when the business reopened.

Mr McLennan said he planned do an intensive drug course in custody.

Justice North jailed Rollason for three years with parole eligibility on November 19 next year, after 12 months, to avoid “a crushing sentence”, but also to serve the interests of the community.